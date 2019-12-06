Celtics' Marcus Smart: Good to go
Smart (oblique) has been cleared to play and will start Friday against Denver, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Smart was held out of Wednesday's contest due to illness and an oblique injury, but the training staff has cleared the guard for Friday's action. He'll look to bounce back after being held scoreless in 20 minutes Sunday against the Knicks.
