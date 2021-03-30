Smart scored 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 38 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pelicans.

In the two games after making seven treys against the Bucks on Friday, Smart has gone a combined 1-for-10 from distance. Overall, Smart has been a bit off since returning from a calf injury that cost him all of February and the first couple games of March. In his 11 games since returning, Smart is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals while shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from distance.