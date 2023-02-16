Smart contributed nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and six steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 127-109 win over the Pistons.

Smart (ankle) returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing the Celtics' previous 11 games and consistently made plays on both ends of the court. The point guard finished with just nine points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field but added seven boards, six dimes and a game and season-high six steals. Smart has now dished out at least four assists in seven straight games, though he's failed to score in double figures in each of his last two.