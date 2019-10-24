Celtics' Marcus Smart: Hands out eight dimes in opener
Smart pitched in four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight assists, and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 107-93 loss to the 76ers.
Smart ended up logging the fourth-most minutes on the team, earning more playing time than starters Jaylen Brown and Enes Kanter. Moreover, Smart had almost as many assists as the rest of his teammates combined (10). Brown was limited to 21 minutes due to foul trouble (five), so it will be worth monitoring how much run Smart gets in games when Brown avoids fouling.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...