Celtics' Marcus Smart: Hands out eight dimes in opener

Smart pitched in four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight assists, and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 107-93 loss to the 76ers.

Smart ended up logging the fourth-most minutes on the team, earning more playing time than starters Jaylen Brown and Enes Kanter. Moreover, Smart had almost as many assists as the rest of his teammates combined (10). Brown was limited to 21 minutes due to foul trouble (five), so it will be worth monitoring how much run Smart gets in games when Brown avoids fouling.