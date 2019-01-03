Celtics' Marcus Smart: Hands out eight dimes in win
Smart (shoulder) supplied two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 win over the Timberwolves.
Smart briefly left Wednesday's matchup after suffering a strained right shoulder, but ultimately returned despite the injury. Shooting and scoring isn't the reason Smart is on most fantasy teams, and it is possible he'll struggle even more than usual in the short-term should he end up playing through the pain. With that being said, if Smart is healthy enough to give it a go, he can be expected to provide his usual level of elite defensive effort.
