Smart finished Thursday's 116-110 victory over the Clippers with 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes.

Smart didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 15 shots to score 17 points, but he still salvaged his fantasy day due to his nine assists. The veteran point guard has dished out six or more assists in seven games in a row and is averaging 11.4 points per game with 7.0 dimes, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game in the current month.