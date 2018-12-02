Celtics' Marcus Smart: Has four steals in victory
Smart totaled just six points but added four steals, three assists, and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 victory over Minnesota.
Smart continued to start for the injured Jaylen Brown (back) but struggled on the offensive end, scoring just six points. He does have a combined 10 assists and seven steals across his last two games and that is where his value lies. Whether starting or not, Smart is a tough player to own in standard formats unless you are punting points and field-goal efficiency.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Struggles in start Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Draws spot start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores season-high 14 in loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Double-doubles in 33 minutes Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Comes off bench in preseason debut•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.