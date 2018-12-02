Celtics' Marcus Smart: Has four steals in victory

Smart totaled just six points but added four steals, three assists, and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 victory over Minnesota.

Smart continued to start for the injured Jaylen Brown (back) but struggled on the offensive end, scoring just six points. He does have a combined 10 assists and seven steals across his last two games and that is where his value lies. Whether starting or not, Smart is a tough player to own in standard formats unless you are punting points and field-goal efficiency.