Smart accumulated 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, eight assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Magic.

Smart was unable to lock in from beyond the arc, but he showed up as a passer, notching his most assists in a game since Dec. 2. The Oklahoma State product has scored in double figures in four of his last six appearances and has at least one steal in five of his last six.