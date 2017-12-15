Celtics' Marcus Smart: Heading back to bench Friday

Smart, with Al Horford (rest) returning to the starting five, will head back to the bench for Friday's game against the Jazz, Celtics' play-by-play analyst Sean Grande reports.

The shift shouldn't make too much of a difference for Smart considering he's averaging 30.4 minutes per game this season. Over the past five games, he's averaged 7.0 points and 4.4 assists.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop