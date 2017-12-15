Celtics' Marcus Smart: Heading back to bench Friday
Smart, with Al Horford (rest) returning to the starting five, will head back to the bench for Friday's game against the Jazz, Celtics' play-by-play analyst Sean Grande reports.
The shift shouldn't make too much of a difference for Smart considering he's averaging 30.4 minutes per game this season. Over the past five games, he's averaged 7.0 points and 4.4 assists.
