Celtics' Marcus Smart: Heads to locker room early
Smart left Sunday's game against the Pelicans in the first quarter with an apparent lower body injury, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Smart asked for a sub midway through the first quarter and limped his way to the locker room. Consider him questionable to return until further notice.
