Celtics' Marcus Smart: Heads to locker room Thursday

Smart was seen heading to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Celtics with what appears to be a leg injury, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports.

He was limping, so it's likely either a foot or ankle injury. More word on his status should arrive at some point during the game or afterward.

