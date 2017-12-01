Celtics' Marcus Smart: Heads to locker room Thursday
Smart was seen heading to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Celtics with what appears to be a leg injury, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports.
He was limping, so it's likely either a foot or ankle injury. More word on his status should arrive at some point during the game or afterward.
