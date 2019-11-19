Celtics' Marcus Smart: Heads to locker room
Smart was helped to the locker room after suffering an apparent ankle injury Monday against Phoenix, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Smart was hardly able to put any weight on his foot after suffering the injury, so he'll head to the locker room for further evaluation. His return should be considered questionable until further notice.
