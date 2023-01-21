Smart turned his ankle during the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Raptors and had to be helped to the locker room, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Smart went down in a heap after twisting his ankle coming off a screen, and he appeared to be in severe pain. It would be shocking if he returned to Saturday's game. If Smart misses extended time, more minutes could be in store for Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard.