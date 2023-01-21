Smart turned his ankle during the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Raptors and had to be helped to the locker room, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Smart went down in a heap after twisting his ankle coming off a screen, and he appeared to be in severe pain. It would be shocking if he returned to Saturday's game. If Smart misses extended time, more minutes could be in store for Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Second straight double-double•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Dishes team-high 10 assists•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Not on Thursday's injury report•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially unavailable Monday•