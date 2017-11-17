Celtics' Marcus Smart: Helps in win despite scoring only one point

Smart posted an ugly line of one point (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Thursday's 92-88 win over the Warriors.

Despite not making a shot from the field, Smart was still a key cog in Boston's big comeback win. His aggressive rebounding and tight defense helped spark a 19-0 run in the third quarter and resulted in a +15 plus-minus rating for the game. Smart's contributions are more valuable in real basketball versus fantasy, as his poor shooting (27 percent for the season) will always be a drain on your squad's field goal percentage. Smart and Boston hope to extend their 14-game winning streak Saturday in Atlanta.