Smart is rehabbing his left calf injury and hoping to return after the March 5-10 All-Star Break, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Smart's left calf strain that has hampered him since the end of January looks like it will likely keep him out through the All-Star Break -- though he has resumed traveling with the team and taken part in parts of practice of late. The first half of the season ends March 4, meaning Smart will likely miss at least another seven games (including Sunday's contest). He had been averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game before going out with the calf issue.