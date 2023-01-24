Smart (ankle) said he hopes to return in one-to-two weeks, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

There's no reason to rush Smart back, as the Celtics own the league's best record (35-13) before Tuesday's slate. Smart is averaging a career-high 7.2 assists per game, and his versatile defense as a guard won't be easy to replace, either. Still, the Celtics have many options at guard to step in and give it a shot. More minutes should be available for Malcolm Brogdon (personal), Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.