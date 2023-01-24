Smart (ankle) said Tuesday that he hopes to return in 1-to-2 weeks, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

With an NBA-best 35-13 record heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Heat, the Celtics have no reason to rush Smart back from the sprained right ankle, which the point guard said is an aggravation of the injury he suffered in last year's playoffs. Smart is averaging a career-high 7.2 assists per game, and his versatility on the defensive end won't be easy to replace, either. Still, the Celtics have many options at guard to step in and give it a shot. More minutes should be available for Malcolm Brogdon (personal), Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.