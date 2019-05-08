Celtics' Marcus Smart: Hoping for extended minutes

Smart said he hopes to play longer stints in Wednesday's Game 5 against Milwaukee than he did in Game 4, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Smart made his return to action in Monday's Game 4 -- almost a full month after he last took the floor before suffering an oblique injury against the Magic on April 7. While Smart connected on a three-pointer in the first half, it would prove to be his only basket of the game, and he finished 1-of-7 from three while failing to attempt a single two-pointer. It's possible Smart could see a slight bump in minutes Wednesday, but the Celtics may lean toward more consistent shooters after converting only 9-of-41 three-point attempts as a team in Game 4.