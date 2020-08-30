Smart had 21 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists in Sunday's Game 1 win over Toronto.
Boston shot 44 percent from three as a team and Smart's five makes led the way. Smart has incrementally improved as an outside shooter over the last few years, and he's coming off of a regular season in which he hit 34.7 percent of his attempts - the second-highest mark of his career.
