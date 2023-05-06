Smart is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 versus Philadelphia due to a sprained left ankle, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Smart has taken a beating so far in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, having dealt with a chest contusion, a right shoulder stinger, a lip laceration and now a sprained left ankle in the series. However, the guard has managed to suit up for each of the first three games against the 76ers, averaging 32.3 minutes per contest. If he's unable to go Sunday, Expect Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White to handle more point guard duties, while Payton Pritchard could crack the rotation.