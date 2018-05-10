Celtics' Marcus Smart: Impactful effort despite bench role

Smart produced 14 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-13 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 114-112 victory over Philadelphia.

Smart moved back to the bench, allowing Jaylen Brown to slide into the starting lineup. The move did nothing to hurt Smart's production as he contributed across the stat sheet with another defensively solid outing. He also managed to make his way to the free-throw line with some regularity as he took advantage of some mismatches in the post. He is going to need to keep up the impressive play if the Celtics hope to defeat LeBron James and the Cavaliers to advance to the NBA Finals.