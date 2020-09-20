Smart manufactured 20 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six assists and four boards over 36 minutes in Saturday's Eastern Conference finals Game 3 win over the Heat.

In addition to his efficient offensive effort, Smart also played significant minutes guarding Heat star Goran Dragic. Smart's aggressive ball pressure led to Dragic shooting only 2-for-10 from the field, a sharp decline after Dragic's impressive outings in Games 1 and 2. But maybe Smart's most impressive feat was his perfection from the free throw line. Smart, a career 77.5 percent free throw shooter, drained all ten of his attempts from the charity stripe. He was also a key part of a Celtic's offense that decided to focus more on ball movement and rugged drives to the basket. The new approach helped Boston improve versus Miami's unique zone defense. Smart and his Celtic teammates must now wait until Wednesday for the pivotal Game 4 contest. Miami still leads the series two games to one.