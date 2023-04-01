Smart recorded 14 points (5-16 FG, 4-13 3PT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Friday's 122-114 victory over the Jazz.

Smart only seemed interested in shooting the ball from beyond the arc in this contest, as 13 of his 16 attempts came from deep. The veteran guard has been struggling with his shot recently, as he hit just 38.1 percent from the floor across 15 games during the month of March. He averaged 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals during that time.