Smart registered five points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 117-109 loss to the Jazz.

Smart endured one of his worst shooting nights of the season tonight, but he still managed to provide a useful fantasy line. After averaging 19.7 minutes in his first two games back from a calf injury that sidelined him for 18 games, Smart saw his minutes increase to 24. Coach Brad Stevens said Smart will return to the starting lineup once his minutes restriction is lifted, so the uptick in minutes tonight is a promising sign towards that happening soon.