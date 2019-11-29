Celtics' Marcus Smart: Inefficient in loss
Smart added 15 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during the Celtics' 112-107 Friday afternoon loss to the Nets.
Smart finished with five fouls which may have limited his aggressiveness in the second half. Still, it was a rough night for Smart as he failed to make up for his poor shooting in other categories. The Celtics were sluggish as a team so this outing should have little bearing on Smart's fantasy outlook.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.