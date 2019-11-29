Celtics' Marcus Smart: Inefficient in loss

Smart added 15 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during the Celtics' 112-107 Friday afternoon loss to the Nets.

Smart finished with five fouls which may have limited his aggressiveness in the second half. Still, it was a rough night for Smart as he failed to make up for his poor shooting in other categories. The Celtics were sluggish as a team so this outing should have little bearing on Smart's fantasy outlook.