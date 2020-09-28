Smart generated 20 points (8-22 FG, 4-13 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in Sunday's 125-113 season-ending Eastern Conference finals Game 6 loss.

Smart's 22 field goal attempts were a new career playoff high. He was a big part of both Boston's early fourth quarter comeback and then late fourth quarter demise. Early in the fourth, Smart and Jaylen Brown provided fierce ball pressure that led to easy fast break buckets. But later Smart was one of a few C's who took ill-advised three-point attempts that stalled Boston's offensive efforts. For reasons unknown, at the end of the game Boston settled for lazy jumpers instead of attacking the basket. The latter approach had led to a brief lead. Boston now shifts their focus to the 2020-21 season. Smart has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Celtics.