Celtics' Marcus Smart: Inks deal to stay in beantown

Smart signed a four-year deal with the Celtics on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Perhaps one of the last dominos of the NBA free agency sweepstakes took his fall in the early hours of Thursday. Smart's four-year deal is worth up to $52 million, a deal that could likely tighten Boston's finances moving forward. At just 24 years old, Smart has carved out a reputation as one of the league's best perimeter defenders. Despite somewhat of an afterthought amidst a star-studded green and white roster, Smart tallied 10.2 points per game and 4.8 assists per games during the 2017-18 campaign. Smart's return to Boston coupled with a new look eastern conference makes the Celtics a strong contender to win the east.