Smart recorded 14 points (5-16 FG, 4-13 3PT), two rebonds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Friday's 122-114 victory over the Jazz.

Smart only seemed interested in shooting the ball from beyond the arc in this contest, as 13 of his 16 attempts came from deep. All-in-all the veteran guard has been struggling with his shot recently, as he hit just 38.1 percent from the floor across 15 games during the month of March. He also tallied 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.9 steals during that time.