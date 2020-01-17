Celtics' Marcus Smart: James Harden impression?
Smart accumulated 24 points (6-15 FG, 5-10 3pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during the Celtics' 128-123 Thursday night loss to the Bucks.
Remaining with the starters as Jaylen Brown deals with a sprained thumb, Smart was consistently aggressive and active. Twenty-two of his points came from behind the arc and at the charity stripe, with the seven made free throws being a season-high. Smart's role in the Celtics' lineup is worth monitoring prior to their next game on Saturday.
