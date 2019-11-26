Celtics' Marcus Smart: Jams knuckle in win
Smart will be re-evaluated Tuesday after jamming his knuckle during Monday's game against Sacramento, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports. He finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five steals, three rebounds and a block in 37 minutes.
Smart noted after the game that the knuckle issue has been nagging him since the FIBA World Cup, and he got it compressed by the team training staff following Monday's clash. The Oklahoma State product is expected to have the issue examined again Tuesday at which point his availability for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn should become more clear.
