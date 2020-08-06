Smart is in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Nets.
The 26-year-old came off the bench for the first three games in the bubble, but he'll enter the starting lineup with Kemba Walker resting Wednesday. Smart is averaging 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.0 steals in 27.0 minutes since the season resumed.
