Smart finished with three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one block in 32 minutes in Monday's 113-93 loss to the Clippers.

Despite handling his usual minutes before the Celtics pulled out their key rotation players late in the fourth quarter, Smart turned in one of his worst outings of the season. He had been averaging 14.2 points, 8.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 2.2 steals over the last five games -- all above his season-long averages -- while shooting a robust 50.8 percent from the field, so fantasy managers can probably forgive him for his rough night. Smart will get a quick opportunity to right the ship, as the Celtics play the Lakers in the second half of a back-to-back set at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.