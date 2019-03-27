Celtics' Marcus Smart: Leads charge against Cavs

Smart scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 116-106 win over the Cavaliers.

With Kyrie Irving (rest) getting another night off, Smart stepped up and tied Jayson Tatum for the team lead in scoring. The 25-year-old guard hasn't been a consistent scorer this season -- this was the first time he'd popped for at least 20 points since he scored 21 against the Nets on Jan. 28 -- but he remains a threat at the other end of the court, grabbing multiple steals in nine of the last 14 games and averaging 11.9 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 boards, 2.1 steals and 1.7 three-pointers over that stretch.