Smart generated 23 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal over 32 minutes in Friday's 119-112 loss to Milwaukee in Orlando.

Smart came off the bench, but played starter's minutes, which will probably continue as long as Kemba Walker (knee) is on a minutes restriction. Smart's 23 points led Boston in scoring on a night when Walker played only 19 minutes and Jayson Tatum shot 2-for-18. The versatile Smart also saw a lot of time guarding Antetokounmpo on the defensive end. Near the end of the game, it looked like Smart briefly forced Giannis to foul out via a charge, until the call was overturned on replay. Look for Smart to continue to play a big role throughout most of these Orlando regular season games.