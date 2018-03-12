Celtics' Marcus Smart: Leads team in assists on Sunday

Smart produced 20 points (6-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 99-97 loss to the Pacers.

Smart was already poised to see a substantial increase in production with Jaylen Brown (concussion) out, and the early departure of Kyrie Irving put even more pressure on the Celtics backcourt. All of Smart's field goals came from beyonf the arc and had an excellent stat line despite the loss. Smart should continue to have more success as lomg as Brown remains out.