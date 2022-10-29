Smart recorded 11 points (3-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 132-123 overtime loss to Cleveland.

Smart's inconsistent shooting continues, but you can still count on him for his playmaking abilities. The veteran guard led the team in assists, and it was his second consecutive game with two steals. It may not have been an overall great performance, but it's clear that he is Boston's most reliable guard so the opportunity will still remain.