Smart (calf) will likely be sidelined for the Celtics' first game after the All-Star break, March 11 against the Nets, but could return shortly after, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

A strained left calf has kept Smart on the shelf for all of February and now into March, and a return in mid to late March appears to be the target. When Smart does get back on the court, fewer minutes will likely be available for Aaron Nesmith, Tremont Waters, Carson Edwards and other reserve backcourt options.