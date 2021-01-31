The Celtics say Smart is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks due to a strained left calf, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The team's timeline is slightly different than an earlier report stating that Smart could miss 1-to-2 weeks, as Smart may have to miss up to three weeks. The team appears to be think they will be without the 26-year-old guard until mid-to-late February. Jeff Teague and Aaron Nesmith will likely see expanded roles while Smart is on the sidelines.