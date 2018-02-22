Celtics' Marcus Smart: Likely to play through quad bruise
Smart suffered a left quad contusion and did not practice Thursday but is expected to play in Friday's game against the Pistons.
Smart was cleared to go through practice after missing nearly a month with a hand injury, but after suffering a quad bruise during that sessions, he was back on the injury report. It doesn't look like it was anything serious, however, and Smart should be a full go for Friday's contest.
