Smart (quad) is considered questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Bucks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Smart was banged up with a couple of different injuries during Sunday's Game 1, which he finished with just 10 points, one rebound and six assists in 33 minutes. While coach Ime Udoka said Smart's shoulder is "fine", the guard is still bothered by what Udoka described as a "pretty bad" quad bruise. Given Smart's track record, he'll likely push through the injury, but it's possible he could be a bit limited as the Celtics look to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.