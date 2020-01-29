Celtics' Marcus Smart: Makes rare shot-blocking impact
Smart posted 11 points (3-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 36 minutes Tuesday in the Celtics' 109-101 win over the Heat.
Smart's defensive prowess is well known at this point, but that reputation is built on his skills as an on-ball pest rather than anything he offers as a shot blocker. While he was able to flip that script for one night, fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to make a consistent impact in the category moving forward. He had rejected just two shots over his previous 11 contests combined.
