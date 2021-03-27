Smart collected 23 points (8-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in a 122-114 victory over the Bucks on Friday.

The Celtics, led by Smart's new season-high makes from distance, made 22 threes in their win over the Bucks. The guard is shooting at a 41.3 percent clip from distance over his last six games, recording multiple threes in five of those contests. Smart continues to help fantasy managers in multiple categories, averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals over that same stretch.