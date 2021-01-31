Smart was diagnosed with a Grade 1 calf strain after an MRI on Sunday and is expected to miss some time, though he shouldn't face a long-term absence, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Smart suffered the injury during Saturday's loss to the Lakers, but it appears he was able to avoid a more serious lower leg issue. It's unclear how long the 26-year-old is expected to be sidelined, but he shouldn't be counted on to be available for Tuesday's and Wednesday's back-to-back set against the Warriors and Kings.