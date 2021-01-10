Smart and the Celtics won't play the Heat on Sunday since the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Celtics were poised to play short-handed Sunday with seven players out due to the healthy and safety protocols, but a late, inclusive test result meant the Heat wouldn't have the mandatory minimum of eight players available. Boston's immediate outlook remains in flux given the extensive injury report, but it is currently scheduled to play the Bulls on Tuesday.