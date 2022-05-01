Smart closed with 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, six assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 101-89 loss to the Bucks.

Smart suffered an injury scare at the end of the first half, but he avoided a significant issue and was able to return for the second half. However, he struggled on both ends of the floor and was clearly laboring throughout the contest. Keep an eye out for the injury report ahead of Game 2, as it's likely the shoulder/quad injury he sustained during Game 1 will continue to be an issue throughout the series.