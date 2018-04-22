Celtics' Marcus Smart: Meeting with doctor Tuesday

Smart (thumb) is meeting with a doctor in New York on Tuesday in hopes to be cleared for a possible Game 6, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Up to this point, Smart has been cleared for everything except full-contact work. If he gets the nod from the doctor, he could make his return during Game 6, assuming the series goes that far.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories