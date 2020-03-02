Celtics' Marcus Smart: Misses practice with sickness
Smart was unable to practice Monday due to an illness, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Smart's status for Tuesday's tilt with the Nets has been cast into doubt after he was held out of Monday's practice due to an illness. The team should provide clarification on his availability prior to tipoff, and, in the event Smart's held out, Javonte Green, Grant Williams and Brad Wanamaker are all candidates to take on a starting role in Smart's stead.
