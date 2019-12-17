Celtics' Marcus Smart: Missing fourth straight game
Smart (eye) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
With Smart's left eye infection having spread to his other eye, the Celtics won't ask the defensive-minded guard to travel with the team to Dallas. Instead, Smart will remain in Boston and will presumably receive further medication to tend to the eye issue, which has now cost him four straight games. He's uncertain to make it back for either of the Celtics' home games this weekend (Friday versus the Pistons, Sunday versus the Hornets).
