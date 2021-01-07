Smart (thumb) had nine points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one assist during Wednesday's 107-105 win against the Heat.

Smart's first game back from a thumb injury had its ups and downs. He helped limit the Heat defense to 19 second-quarter points before getting benched for committing four fouls in said quarter. Though he logged half of his assists during the fourth, Smart also shot 0-for-4 for zero points while Wednesday's game went down to the wire.