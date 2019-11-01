Celtics' Marcus Smart: Nabs another start
Smart is starting Friday's game against the Knicks, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Unsurprisingly, Smart will enter the starting lineup for the second straight game with Jaylen Brown (illness) out of commission. He erupted for 19 points, six assists and four rebounds Wednesday against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Pops for 19 in Wednesday's start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting in place of Brown•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Hands out eight dimes in opener•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Out for rest•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fills in admirably Friday•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.